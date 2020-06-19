Student begs bloodied dad to let him go

MORE footage following a violent brawl outside a Logan school has been revealed, showing students asking a father to leave a boy alone.

The footage comes after another video was revealed earlier this week of the shocking event where a number of Park Ridge State High School students pilled onto the father during a fight.

A man and students fight outside Park Ridge State High School.

The violent incident is believed to have happened last Monday about 3pm between a father and son and several Park Ridge high school students.

The new video shows the father, with a bleeding nose, chasing down a boy and accusing him of spitting in his face.

"Mate, the fight's over," says the student before another tells the man to "just let him go".

The school's adopt-a-cop acting Senior Sergeant Nick Edwards said up to 12 recordings of the incident were made, some of which have been circulated through social media channels including Instagram, Whats App and Snapchat.

"It's very ordinary to that people, instead of intervening to and stopping this incident … stood there and filmed it," act Snr Sgt Edwards said.

A father brawls with students outside a Logan school.

He said those sharing the footage on social media were "glorifying the incident".

He said police investigations were continuing into the incident that was "very complicated in nature" however no one had yet been charged.

"The actions of all parties involved are not condoned by police and certainly do not meet the standards of the community."

He said there had been no "flare ups" between the parties since.

