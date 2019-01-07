Stuchbery breaks record as The Waves beats Norths

TON UP: The Waves' Sean Stuchbery defends the ball earlier this season. He didn't do much of that on Saturday.

TON UP: The Waves' Sean Stuchbery defends the ball earlier this season. He didn't do much of that on Saturday. Brian Cassidy

CRICKET: The Waves Sean Stuchbery's start to this year's cricket season will always be remembered as a good one.

Stuchbery created history on Saturday by becoming the first player in division 1 Bundaberg cricket to score more than 150 runs in a one-day game since records started to be kept through MyCricket.

The Waves, batting first, made 7/318 as Stuchbery made half of the score with 159 against Norths.

The total was too much for the defending premiers who made 208 in reply, despite a strong opening stand between Blyton Pendergast (75) and Ash Williams (41).

Stuchbery's feat is the third highest in scores in MyCricket behind Josh McLean with 164 and Matt Fulton with 163.

The opener revealed he could have made more than 159 but focused on giving his younger teammates a go.

"It's my biggest 100 in Australia, I made 179 in England when I played there professionally,” he said.

"I could have walked off with 180 or 190, if I pushed the ball for ones and twos, but with our young blokes next into bat I went for broke.

"I played enough and it was time to give Brendan Grills and Adam Pozzebon the time in the middle.”

The century was also significant on a personal level for Stuchbery.

His father-in-law had never seen him score a large total when he watched him play.

"He'd been to three games in England when I got out for zero every time,” he said.

"He came over here for Christmas and when he arrived to watch me in the NewsMail Cup final I got out the next ball.

"We almost told him not to turn up this week but he watched from ball one to see me make the century.”

The Waves win keeps the side at the top of the ladder and they will now play the T20 final this Friday against Brothers.

There is more on Brothers and their match against Past Highs Combined Country in tomorrow's paper.