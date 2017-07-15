Struggling families to miss out on $100 sport grant for rep honours

The previous provision of $100 for young members of local sporting clubs selected in a Bundaberg representative team has been deleted.

YOUNG athletes who make a Bundaberg representative team will no longer receive a $100 council grant to help cover the exorbitant costs of playing rep sport.

Bundaberg Regional Council sport and recreation spokesman David Batt said there was $15,000 budgeted annually to support applications from young sportspeople selected for state or national representation under the Young People in Sport program.

But in a blow to struggling families, it appears there was no room in the budget to accommodate Bundaberg rep duties.

"Given the limited amount available, council, in its budget process this year, reviewed the distribution of subsidies across its Community Grants programs,” Cr Batt said

"The previous provision of $100 for young members of local sporting clubs selected in a Bundaberg representative team has been deleted as it was quickly consuming the allocation.”

"Council believes support for this area is currently available through state and national sports funding channels.”

Cr Batt said sportsmen and women under the age of 18 would continue to be eligible for a grant of up to $500 for state and national rep honours. But that grant will now be offered on a 24-month basis, not yearly.

"To ensure council has the capacity to provide support to a maximum number of eligible athletes each grant is awarded on a 24-month basis before application can be made again,” Cr Batt said.

"This is in line with state funding guidelines.”

Cr Batt said the council had supported 546 applications in the past five years to a total value of $95,400.

"This clearly demonstrates that council is supporting local athletes but it also shows that the budgets over the five-year period have been exceeded by more than $25,000.”