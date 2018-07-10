Menu
India captain Virat Kohli celebrates after England's Joe Root is bowled during the T20 International in Cardiff, Wales last Friday. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty
Cricket

Struggling England captain tipped to get back into T20 side

10th Jul 2018 5:40 PM

JOE Root's exclusion from the Twenty20 series decider against India last Sunday will fuel the England Test captain's desire to improve going into this week's opening ODI between the sides, interim head coach Paul Farbrace has said.

Root, a staple of the England batting line-up across all formats in recent years, came under pressure after some sub-par performances in his previous three T20 outings against Australia and India.

The poor run led to the 27-year-old's omission in favour of returning all-rounder Ben Stokes, but the change did little to help England as the hosts fell to defeat at Bristol.

"We all know that (Joe's) response will be to work harder, try harder and score more runs," Farbrace said.

Despite Root's recent struggles, Farbrace is confident the versatile batsman still has a major role to play in England's red and whit-ball squads.

"I still think that if England are to be successful in T20 cricket over the next couple of years, Joe Root will play a big part in that," Farbrace said.

"You need people who can manipulate the strike, who can play spin bowling well and can keep you in tight games, that's a skill Joe has and he has the ability to hit boundaries."

Root was England's top scorer with 249 runs in six matches at the 2016 World Twenty20 in India.

- Reuters

