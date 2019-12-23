Menu
David Warner during a nets session at the MCG. Picture: Darrian Traynor/Getty
Cricket

‘Struggled to hold the bat’: Warner’s injury scare

by Russell Gould
23rd Dec 2019 4:48 PM
David Warner has sent an injury scare through the Australian camp days out from the Boxing Day Test after the opener took a heavy blow to his hand during a net session at the MCG.

After being struck by a throw down from assistant coach Graeme Hick, Warner threw off his glove and had to leave the nets for treatment from team doctor Richard Saw.

Warner emerged from the change rooms and attempted to take some soft throw downs from bowling coach Troy Cooley in the indoor nets.

But the batsman struggled to hold on to the bat after complaining of a sore thumb and didn't last more than a couple of minutes.

He took off his batting gear and instead headed to the gym at the MCG, before returning to the nets to test his thumb again against some more throw downs.

Despite displaying signs of discomfort, Warner batted for around 20 minutes with opening partner Joe Burns.

A team official said the injury didn't appear to be anything major, but that Warner would be assessed again on Tuesday. The Boxing Day Test starts on Thursday.

 

David Warner will be reassessed on Tuesday. Picture: Darrian Traynor/Getty
Potential replacements for Warner should the injury be more serious could include Victorian Marcus Harris or Cameron Bancroft.

Harris was dropped from the Test team at the beginning of the home summer as selectors preferred Joe Burns.

Bancroft, who is averaging just 12.75 in the Sheffield Shield this season, was part of the squad for the two-Test series against Pakistan. But he was left out for the New Zealand series.

