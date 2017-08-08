Stroud and proud home takes major award

WINNER: The Wildflower 190 Alpine was awarded Display Home of the Year (up to $250,000) and The President's Award at the weekend's Master Builders Queensland awards night.

IT MAY not be the White House, but it was the president's choice.

The Bundy born and bred duo at Stroud Homes Wide Bay has taken out three awards at this year's Master Builders Wide Bay Burnett Housing and Construction Awards.

The local team took out Display Home of the Year (up to $250,000) and the President's Award for their Wildflower 190 Alpine display home. They were also awarded Best Custom Build ($301,000-$350,000) for their Savannah 262 Mountain.

"We were absolutely stoked,” owner Aletha Walters said.

"We really did our research, going to a range of display homes and speaking to people - a lot of them kept saying things like 'oh, this will be nice one day' or 'maybe when we retire' at some of the homes we looked at so we decided to make one that people can afford.

"It's affordable, quality and everything you see is a standard inclusion, so people don't have to worry about if that's an extension or additional.”

This was the company's first Master Builders nomination and Aletha said they were amazed to get president's choice.

Owners Slade and Aletha Walters.

She said the business had positive on-going relationships with past clients and people were constantly taking photos of their work, saying "this is the best looking house on the street”.

She said while she had no idea what the competition entailed, she had a good feeling about the design home and the support of home owners they've built for in the past.

"When we see them, they still give us feedback, saying how they still enjoy their home,” she said.

"I think it's our transparency that helps.

"Being part of a franchise, we have really good policies and procedures in place.”

For more about Stroud Homes Wide Bay visit http://bit.ly/2hEtyFr, their Facebook page or phone 4152 6969.