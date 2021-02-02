Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Opinion

Stronger laws needed before more lives are lost

by DAN PURDIE
2nd Feb 2021 5:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Seriously? The youth crime epidemic tearing apart families and communities across Queensland is not kids stealing Kit-Kats.

For the Police Minister to trivialise this crime crisis by suggesting it is, is a slap in the face to victims, communities and our police.

I commend the leadership shown by the Police Commissioner, who has rightly admitted that police need stronger laws to protect Queenslanders.

More Queenslanders have lost their lives due to the juvenile crime epidemic than the coronavirus pandemic and it's time the Government took its own message seriously, about keeping Queenslanders safe.

LNP Shadow Police Minister Dan Purdie. Picture: Patrick Woods
LNP Shadow Police Minister Dan Purdie. Picture: Patrick Woods

For the past six years our hardworking police have been chasing dangerous juvenile offenders who are committing serious crimes like drive-by shootings, carjackings, stabbings, and murder.

In 2019, prior to the last State election the Premier trumpeted a new stand-alone Youth Justice Department, saying "these issues cross a number of government responsibilities … I want one person with one job to co-ordinate and see these programs delivered."

Since the election this Department has been scrapped, and the person appointed has been transferred.

Did the Premier think the problem had been solved?

Police were alarmed to hear the Premier last week state in a TV interview that juvenile offenders currently have a presumption against bail, which is the exact opposite to the current legislation.

How can the Premier continue to defend the weak bail laws of this state if she doesn't even understand them?

The time for inquiries has passed. Too many lives have been lost. The State Government should take their head out of the clouds, listen to police and strengthen the laws to help keep Queenslanders safe.

 

Originally published as Stronger laws needed before more lives are lost

More Stories

Show More
crime opinion queensland youth crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ’Got to get it right’: New hospital concept designs revealed

        Premium Content ’Got to get it right’: New hospital concept designs revealed

        News Concept designs for a new three storey hospital have been released including a multistorey carpark, education area and more

        • 2nd Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        Police find syringes, pipes and drugs during search of car

        Premium Content Police find syringes, pipes and drugs during search of car

        News The woman then failed to provide police with a specimen of breath for analysis...

        • 2nd Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        Wedding bands, wallet and more stolen from vehicle

        Premium Content Wedding bands, wallet and more stolen from vehicle

        News Police are appealing for public help to locate the property, in particular the...

        • 2nd Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        Council lodge submission about preferred new hospital site

        Premium Content Council lodge submission about preferred new hospital site

        News The community consultation period for the Bundaberg Hospital Redevelopment Project...

        • 2nd Feb 2021 5:00 AM