Strong winds heading Bundy's way

FUN IN THE SUN: Shaun Crossett took advantage of yesterday's weather and went fishing at the boat ramp next to the Burnett Traffic Bridge.

THE weather may feel a little warmer than usual around the Bundaberg region but according to BOM it's spot on average.

Maybe it's the drier than normal conditions which are making people feel the heat.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Chris Joseph said, half way through April, the weather was "very average for this time of year”.

The maximum average temperature for April is 27.5 degrees.

There was a top of 28 yesterday and the next few days would see a maximum of 27-28 degrees.

Mr Joseph said nightly temps had also remained on par with averages the first half of April.

But when it came to rainfall the whole region was relatively dry and well below the norm, he said.

The average April rainfall in Bundaberg is 58.5mm but the Rum City hasn't seen much rain at all so far this month.

"Rainfall has been very poor this month,” Mr Joseph said.

"It's very well below average rainfall - hardly 1mm of rain.”

The dry weather isn't seen as a bad thing for local fishermen who have been taking advantage of the temperate conditions before a windy change set to blow in on Thursday.

Mr Joseph said there would be a strong wind warning for coastal areas around Wide Bay.

He said there would be strong south-easterly winds between 20 and 25 knots an hour until Thursday, when they would strengthen to 30 knots.

Residents are advised to check the water conditions before heading out for the remainder of the week.

APRIL FACTS

Warmest day: April 10 - 30.9 degrees

Coldest day: April 17 - 15.3 degrees

Rainy day: The only day which had rain was April 1