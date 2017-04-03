Strong police presence on our roads

Police will be out in force on the roads this Easter break.

IT'S been a slow start to the holidays on our region's roads, with weather-related traffic delays hampering holiday plans.

However, drivers are reminded there will be strong police presence on the roads, with extra officers targeting the Fatal Five.

The QPS traffic operation runs until April 21 and incorporates the Easter long weekend, with school resuming on April 18.

So far this year 54 people have lost their lives on Queensland roads, including a 75-year-old woman in a two-car crash on the Bruce Hwy south of Bundaberg at Gunalda on Friday.