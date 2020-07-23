Strong heritage: Better gift than barrel of laughs for baby

FAMILY traditions are built to keep a heritage strong and nothing is stronger than heritage rum.

Every time Rick Prosser welcomes a grandchild into the world, the owner of Kalki Moon Distillery along with his family, celebrates the special occasion by filling a barrel of rum.

BARREL OF FUN: Kalki Moon Distillery owner Rick Prosser. Picture: Paul Beutel.

The sweet tradition gets taken a step further when the baby's mother writes their name, weight and date on the barrel after it is sealed.

"It was something I wanted to do for them to mark the day that they were born," Mr Prosser said.

"We have been lucky enough to have four grandkids now and have filled a barrel every time."

The recent birth of his fourth grandchild Kalani marked Kalki Moon's 76th barrel in total, much to the excitement of parents Gemma and Jye, who works with his dad as a distiller.

Mr Prosser said he plans to preserve the drop to gift to his grandchildren on their 18th birthdays.

"Our only problem is trying to work out how to keep them cool because alcohol does evaporate from barrels," Mr Prosser said.

"Rum is usually made in areas with a hotter climate, it is rare to see those 18 to 25 year old rums because of the evaporation climate."

Like many local businesses, Kalki Moon is in the recovery phase after COVID-19, but Mr Prosser said it has been all hands on deck in production at the family-operated distillery.

"With all the panic buying, our wholesale orders really took off because stock was just flying off the shelves," Mr Prosser said.

"We're also very fortunate that the reception from locals has always been very positive and supportive.

"Ensuring the health guidelines are followed, we have postponed our 3rd birthday celebrations and have stopped tours for now, but we're still offering tasting sessions."

FATHER AND SON: Jye Prosser and Rick Prosser with the copper pot still named after Rick's grandmother Marie. Picture: Mike Knott.

Kalki Moon have just released their limited edition chilli vodka, along with a new fusion - chilli chocolate liqueur, just in time to keep customers warm for the rest of winter.

While continuing to pump out their successful gin range, the business is focusing on rum, filling about eight barrels a month and looking to release a new white rum product, serving as a premium cocktail mixer for pina coladas and mojitos.

Mr Prosser said Kalki Moon hope to release the white rum by mid-November.

For more information, visit kalkimoon.com.