STRONG CONQUERS

TWO FOR US: Takalvans rider and New Zealander Corbin Strong is the first to cross the line as he takes out the men's UCI madison with Jarred Treymane. Corbin's brother won the same event in 2016.

CYCLING: New Zealander Corbin Strong can now relax when he and his brother talk about their cycling achievements at the dinner table.

Strong, riding for the Takalvans team, claimed the men's UCI madison at the Auswide Bank Cyclefest International on Saturday night in front of a bumper crowd at the Kevin Brogden Velodrome.

The Kiwi combined with fellow New Zealander Jarred Treymane to win and add his name to the trophy his brother Hayden put his name on in 2016.

"It was cool to get the win,” he said.

"The madison was done a bit differently this year and we were strong at the end.”

A crash in the heats changed the way the final was run. Usually two riders in a team ride in tandem as they compete in sprints for points to win.

The incident prompted organisers to change that to one rider in each team riding for a half of the race before the other teammate completed the race.

Treymane rode the first half before Strong took the team home and to the win with enough points in the final few sprints including the last one.

"Jarred put us in a good position, we weren't that far off the top guys in the field,” he said.

"I was able to claw the small gaps back in the sprints and set us up so that we could win in the final sprint.

"There were four teams in contention to win.”

Strong was able to get the perfect ride in from New Zealander and former Hervey Bay rider Jordan Kerby.

"He put me in a good position and I was able to do the rest,” he said.

"It was such a close race and a good atmosphere to race in.”

Strong and Treymane became the second straight team to win the madison in the men riding for the same team - Takalvans.

As part of a promotion, Strong raced around the track in the sponsor's official mascot called Fang on a hot lap.

He said it helped win the race.

"I think it was good heat adaptation,” Strong joked.

"My first laps at the track were in a big warm woollen mascot.

"I think it might kick on that riders will wear it to try to win the event.”

Strong is keen to come back next year and is preparing for the Elite World Track Championships in Poland next week.

