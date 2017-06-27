Stroke survivor tells of hardship

STROKE AWARENESS: Denise and Max McGaw would like to see more resources for stroke victims in the Bundaberg region.

IN 2004, MAX McGaw suffered his first stroke.

His symptoms were vague at first but it was the start of a long and painful journey, both physically and emotionally.

His second stroke two years later was much the same and since then the Bundaberg man's life has changed dramatically.

These days he can't do the simple things like walk, play with his grandchildren or even go for a fish, a favourite pastime of his, because of the debilitating state he has been left in from the culmination of stroke and Parkinson's disease.

Wife and full-time carer Denise McGaw said before Max suffered a stroke, the pair had little knowledge about the condition and didn't know what symptoms to look out for.

"When he had his second stroke, it was just his toe dragging into the carpet when he was walking.

"He was only limping a bit and had no pain, so we didn't think much of it.”

The pair waited to see the doctor and by the end of the week, Max was almost crippled.

"After the second stroke he had three months rehabilitation,” Denise said.

"He needed to learn how to walk again and he couldn't remember a lot of things.”

The now 68-year-old is confined to a wheelchair and said as the years went on, things changed.

"I used to love fishing and crabbing, I can't do that any more,” he said. "I can't drive, I had to give it all up.

"But Denise is my guardian angel in all of this. I would be lost without her.”

Now the pair is joining in the stroke awareness conversation, with Denise stating more services were needed in the region to support survivors.

"I would like to see more opportunity for rehabilitation,” she said.

"Anyone that ends up in the private hospital ... they don't get the same follow-up support when they go home.

"I would like to see more allied health departments set up with more time for them (patients) to have that one-on-one.”

Max and Denise's story comes in the wake of information from the Stroke Foundation about Bundaberg stroke sufferers.

The foundation is campaigning for more services to be introduced to the area after a recent report stated the Hinkler electorate was in the top 20 hotspots for stroke.

