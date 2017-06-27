23°
News

Stroke survivor tells of hardship

Ashley Clark
| 28th Jun 2017 3:06 PM
STROKE AWARENESS: Denise and Max McGaw would like to see more resources for stroke victims in the Bundaberg region.
STROKE AWARENESS: Denise and Max McGaw would like to see more resources for stroke victims in the Bundaberg region. Mike Knott BUN270617STROKE4

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IN 2004, MAX McGaw suffered his first stroke.

His symptoms were vague at first but it was the start of a long and painful journey, both physically and emotionally.

His second stroke two years later was much the same and since then the Bundaberg man's life has changed dramatically.

These days he can't do the simple things like walk, play with his grandchildren or even go for a fish, a favourite pastime of his, because of the debilitating state he has been left in from the culmination of stroke and Parkinson's disease.

Wife and full-time carer Denise McGaw said before Max suffered a stroke, the pair had little knowledge about the condition and didn't know what symptoms to look out for.

"When he had his second stroke, it was just his toe dragging into the carpet when he was walking.

"He was only limping a bit and had no pain, so we didn't think much of it.”

The pair waited to see the doctor and by the end of the week, Max was almost crippled.

"After the second stroke he had three months rehabilitation,” Denise said.

"He needed to learn how to walk again and he couldn't remember a lot of things.”

The now 68-year-old is confined to a wheelchair and said as the years went on, things changed.

"I used to love fishing and crabbing, I can't do that any more,” he said. "I can't drive, I had to give it all up.

"But Denise is my guardian angel in all of this. I would be lost without her.”

Now the pair is joining in the stroke awareness conversation, with Denise stating more services were needed in the region to support survivors.

"I would like to see more opportunity for rehabilitation,” she said.

"Anyone that ends up in the private hospital ... they don't get the same follow-up support when they go home.

"I would like to see more allied health departments set up with more time for them (patients) to have that one-on-one.”

Max and Denise's story comes in the wake of information from the Stroke Foundation about Bundaberg stroke sufferers.

The foundation is campaigning for more services to be introduced to the area after a recent report stated the Hinkler electorate was in the top 20 hotspots for stroke.

Find out more here.

STROKE AWARENESS: Denise and Max McGaw would like to see more resources for stroke victims in the Bundaberg region.
STROKE AWARENESS: Denise and Max McGaw would like to see more resources for stroke victims in the Bundaberg region. Mike Knott BUN270617STROKE2
Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  rehabilitation services stroke stroke foundation

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

A CITY drenched in culture, Brisbane is again flaunting an arts and culture events calendar fit for a queen.

A whisky-lover's blueprint to Brisbane's best bars

Check out The Gresham for some old-school fine drops.

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

BREAKING: Crews rush to fire in Bundaberg home

BREAKING: Crews rush to fire in Bundaberg home

CREWS are on scene after a fire broke out in a Kalkie home.

HOLIDAY BOREDOM BUSTERS

Aerial Arts Academy owner Alisa Boisen assists Jai Paulsen during a school holiday workshop.

14 things to do today

Why Bundaberg is set to take on the rest of Australia

The Bundaberg CBD.

Bundaberg predicted to outperform other regional cities

Exhibition delves into indigenous art, culture

ON SHOW: Luke Barrowcliffe, "Spirit Dancer”, 2015 will be showcased at the Gundir Djaragim Guali exhibition.

Gundir Djaragim Guali exhibition

Local Partners

Vital Queensland service needs your help

THEY help 40,000 people by providing more than 140 services. And now they need your help.

Hawks a home for Horne

GOLDEN BOOTS: Gin Gin coach Benjamin Kuskey, Kail Horne and club president Mick McCotter ready for training.

'He's one of the boys'

14 school holiday boredom busters

Aerial Arts Academy owner Alisa Boisen assists Jai Paulsen during a school holiday workshop.In the foreground Lyla Cameron does a backbend.

School holiday activities

12 things to do with the kids today

Aerial Arts Academy owner Alisa Boisen and Jai Paulsen at the workshop yesterday.

Kids bored at home? Check this out

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Game of Thrones: Crucial details you probably forgot

IT’S been a while since we’ve been to Westeros. But there are some crucial story points you need to remember before we head back there for season seven.

Mariah Carey: 'I don't know where the motherf---er is'

Mariah Carey interviewed on Israeli television

'He’s somewhere doing something'

Pregnant Serena Williams nude on cover of Vanity Fair

"My heart dropped. Like literally it dropped,”

REVEALED: New street art trend coming to Bundy CBD

OFF THE PAGE: Curator Trudie Leigo is calling all writers and artists to get involved in an upcoming street exhibition.

Text As Art project

Aussie comedian: 'I was given a 7% chance of living'

Comedian Fiona O'Loughlin

‘Oh my god, you’re alive?'

Wonder Woman sequel underway

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

IT’S no surprise plans are already underway for Wonder Woman 2.

MasterChef: Fish fry feast too much for Ipswich cook

Willowbank native Nicole Stevenson has been eliminated from MasterChef.

NICOLE Stevenson narrowly misses out on MasterChef's Top 10.

GORGEOUS FEDERATION HOME ACROSS 2 BLOCKS

23 Steindl Street, Bundaberg East 4670

House 3 2 2 $349,000

Located less than 5 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D on the beach side of town sits this gorgeous federation home on a well elevated double block. The home features...

FOR THE BLENDED FAMILY- 5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME WITH A HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 3 $306,000

This is one for the blended family, a far bigger home than what you would expect from the road featuring 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Built with hardwood and...

BREATHTAKINGLY STUNNING OCEAN FRONT RESIDENCE

209 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 $1,150,000

The first word that comes to mind when you inspect this property is stunning. Located at the southern end of Bargara this breathtaking home will leave you...

GREAT FAMILY HOME JUST A SHORT STROLL TO ARCHIES and KELLYS BEACH

3 Cossart Crescent, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 6 $425,000

POSITION, POSITION, POSITION Seldom do homes in this position come to the market and those who know of the highly sort after pockets of Bargara will realise when...

POTENTIAL OFFICE SPACE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT

116 Woongarra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 5 2 2 Offers Over...

Situated on a 1,012m2 Residential B block in one of Bundaberg's most highly sought after locations is this must see Queenslander with excellent street appeal...

LARGE 1,231m2 ALLOTMENT WITH LOADS OF SHED SPACE

1a Pinnacle Court, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Here is a property ideally suited for those looking for a modern rendered 4 bedroom home on a large allotment with ample room to install sheds, pools and still...

PRIVATE FAMILY HOME WITH 3 LIVING AREAS, 4 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE, POOL, 12 x 9 SHED and 6,549m2 ALLOTMENT

6 Clydesdale Avenue, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 $529,000

This must see home located on the city fringe in Parklands Estate Branyan is perfect for the family lifestyle environment. Positioned on 6,549m2 allotment this...

UNBELIEVABLE SMALL ACREAGE VALUE

3 Monaro Court, South Bingera 4670

House 4 2 5 $359,000

Escape the hustle and bustle with this value packed 4 bedroom brick home in a small acreage estate only 10 short mins to Bundaberg. This modern home tucked away...

SEPARATE DETACHED INDEPENDENT GRANNY FLAT

17 Gahans Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 1 Offers Over...

Now here is a property that offers dual independent living and certainly provides options and flexibility for the savvy purchaser. Located in Kalkie the property...

ENJOY THE BENEFITS OF LIVING IN BELLE EDEN

Lot 46 Messina Way, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land Lot 46 Messina Way is 750m2 easement free allotment located in a ... $161,000

Lot 46 Messina Way is 750m2 easement free allotment located in a master planned community that features unique streetscapes in an unbeatable location. This is the...

Agent judged among the world's best

Century 21 on Duporth principal Damien Said with team members Ryan Tomlinson, Jamie Smith, Kristie Cannon, Andrew Richardson and Sarah Beckman at the Maroochydore office.

Sunshine Coast real estate agent named in world-wide group's top 25

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Gateway opens to $3b Coast mega estate

VISION: An artist's impression of the Palmview development 'Harmony' and its linear park.

New road provides link from the past to the future

Major German supermarket set to open in southeast Queensland

German supermarket giant Kaufland is understood to have approached southeast Queensland councils about a possible distribution centre, which would kickstart the establishment of new supermarkets.

Supermarket giant Kaufland has its eyes firmly on Queensland.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!