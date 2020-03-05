Stripeys Cup title defence is on track

Shaun Sergiacomi has a shot on goal for Bingera last year. He was one of the best players in the match on Wednesday night.

FOOTBALL: The title defence is still on for the Bingera Football Club.

But the side was pushed all the way from the United Park Eagles.

The Stripeys won 2-1 in the quarterfinals of the Triple M Division 1 Cup to progress to the semis next week.

The side took the lead in the first half before the Eagles responded with a goal through a penalty, right on the half time break, to level the game.

Both teams then fired shots at each other for the next 30 minutes before Bingera shot the winning goal with 15 minutes to play.

The side held out to book a grand final replay against The Waves next Wednesday.

“It’s nice to get off to a good start,” Bingera captain Daniel Watson said.

“The boys played well considering it was just their second competitive 90-minute game.”

Watson said it boded well for the season, considering that the Eagles came off a pre-season full of friendlies.

This included a 4-3 win over Bingera.

“The fitness was quite good,” he said.

“I know a few boys are sore today but we’ll be fine for this weekend.”

Watson said the victory was won through their defence.

“UPE weren’t that threatening to us in the second half. Our defence held up well,” he said.

“We were unlucky not to put in a couple more.”

“But performance wise we do have plenty to work on.”

Watson said the focus now was on making sure the team got through the next week, which includes three games.

The side plays Sunbury tomorrow before facing The Waves on Wednesday and then Doon Villa in Hervey Bay on the Saturday after.

“It’s pretty hectic but I’m sure all the boys will manage it,” Watson said.

“We’ll aim to do a pool session before the Sunbury game.

“But we should be fine to get through the next week.”

The Waves and Bingera will face each other at 6pm on Wednesday at Martens Oval in the semis.

The NewsMail tried to contact UPE coach Scott Bretag for comment but he was unavailable.

The United Park Eagles l now prepare to play The Waves on Saturday in the first round of the Wide Bay Premier League.

Pick up tomorrow’s NewsMail for a full preview into the season.