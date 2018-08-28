String of break-ins have police wanting more CCTV

Chris Cheney from Classified Security Services has seen a growth in residential security cameras being installed across the Coast after a number of break-ins.

Chris Cheney from Classified Security Services has seen a growth in residential security cameras being installed across the Coast after a number of break-ins. Warren Lynam

SUNSHINE Coast police are encouraging residents to install security cameras at their homes following an increasing amount of car thefts and break-and-enters in the region.

Detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards said security cameras were a valuable resource for police to quickly locate offenders.

"We're finding that there's a lot more people going to the expense, which isn't that significant now, to get a reasonable type of CCTV security around their home," he said.

"Just generally it (security cameras) will act as a deterrent as well.

"At least people can keep an eye out on who comes and goes from their residence."

Snr Sgt Edwards said the majority of Coast homes didn't have security cameras installed, but a rising amount of burglaries were encouraging more people to be vigilant about home security.

"We are finding that within a street, if an offence occurs ... there'll be a few people that will have it at their place," he said.

"The more that have it the better."

Classified Security Services owner Chris Cheney said it was encouraging to see more residential security systems being installed across the Coast.

"The police are more and more using them for all sorts of evidence," he said.

Mr Cheney had himself been the victim of theft twice in the past few months, but he said police were able to quickly locate the offenders thanks to his security cameras.

"They're just being used more and more for all sorts of crime," he said.

"Some of the ones we've put in ... have gone on to catch rapists and assaults and all sorts of things."

Snr Sgt Edwards said police relied on CCTV footage to protect those involved in dangerous crime.

"With a lot of other offences, like with domestic violence and the like, there is an avenue where we're trying to use that type of facility as a method of protecting those people," he said.

Owner of Sunshine Coast Alarms Jason Klotz said people were becoming more aware of home security because of crime in their area and disputes with neighbours.

"If you don't have an alarm system people can break in, and then they run and you don't know who it was," he said.

"You're better off having cameras so you can get some sort of photo for police to work off."

Mr Klotz said it was better to invest in a higher-quality security system so it lasted for a long time and provided better footage for police.

He said a decent system would set customers back between $3000-$4000.

Snr Sgt Edwards said security cameras benefited residents on large blocks in remote areas.

"Especially if you have to go away, or you work away at times. I think it's just added security to your home," he said.