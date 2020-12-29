Menu
STRIKE THREE: Suspended driver pulled over three times

Adam Hourigan
27th Dec 2020 2:21 PM
A MAN allegedly detected speeding near Coffs Harbour has been pulled over three times in just more than two hours on Boxing Day.

At 5.25am, Coffs Harbour Highway Patrol officers detected a vehicle with Queensland registration allegedly travelling at 82km/h in a 60km/h zone on the Pacific Highway at Coffs Harbour.

The 72-year-old man was stopped, and police checks showed that his NSW Drivers Licence was suspended to a default on a fine.

Police issued him a penalty notice for excessive speed over 10km/h and a field court attendance notice for driving while suspended.

He was also informed not to drive prior to rectifying his licence status.

However, at 6am, the man was again stopped and again issued with a further field court attendance notice.

Finally, at 7.40am, a little more than two hours after he was stopped for the first time, he was again stopped by police.

He was arrested and taken to Coffs Harbour Police station where he was charged with all three matters, and given conditional bail to appear in Coffs Harbour Local Court on January 25.

