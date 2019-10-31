Strike action possible for North Burnett school

TAKING ACTION: A North Burnett school has voted to take protected industrial action commencing November 7 if union demands are not met. Picture: File.

ST Joseph’s Catholic School in Gayndah is one of 10 Wide Bay schools which have been authorised to take protected industrial action commencing November 7, including the ability to strike.

More than 7000 Catholic school teachers and support staff from 195 schools statewide have voted to take the action.

A statement released by the Independent Education Union of Australia’s Queensland and Northern Territory branch said the action is in response to a failure by employers to address concerns regarding workload, insecure work and wage parity with the state sector.

The protected action, in the form of work bans, include:

Banning attendance at any meeting of staff (except meetings regarding student welfare, and staff and student safety).

Banning duties during scheduled meal breaks.

Banning supervision lessons or cover periods.

Banning playground/ transport supervision (with the exception of real safety risks for students).

Banning employer requests for data collection or analysis.

Branch secretary Terry Burke said the protected action had been endorsed by 90 per cent of members who voted.

The union is demanding:

Real measures to address the workload and work intensification faced by teachers in Queensland Catholic schools.

An end to the widespread prevalence and impact (both professionally and personally) of insecure, contract-based work for both teachers and school support staff in the sector.

A one-ff payment of $1250 to all school staff to maintain the 30-year wage parity Queensland Catholic schools have had with the state sector.

A meeting will be held between the union and employers on November 6, where both parties have a chance to negotiate to avert the industrial action.

St Joseph’s was contacted for comment.

See the full list of schools taking the action here.