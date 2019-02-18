Stricken houseboat washes ashore after perilous rescue

DRAMA: Two men and a dog aboard a houseboat had to move to an inflatable boat to be saved in high seas. The boat wound up at Coonarr Beach.

A HOUSEBOAT at the centre of a dramatic rescue in treacherous conditions has washed up on Coonarr Beach.

A Bundaberg resident came across the vessel on Saturday following Friday's rescue.

The woman posted images of the wreck on social media.

A Marine Rescue Hervey Bay spokesman said Friday began with the crew and their boat, Hyne Timber Rescue, carrying out a medical evacuation at Kingfisher Bay on Fraser Island.

DRAMA: Conditions were so bad Marine Rescue Hervey Bay's vessel, Hyne Timber Rescue, was unable to pull aside the stricken houseboat. Marine Rescue Hervey Bay

They returned to base and only had enough time for a quick coffee before they were called to a large houseboat in trouble about five nautical miles east of Burrum Heads.

"It was quickly evident that towing was not an option,” the spokesman said

"Conditions were such that HTR couldn't even come alongside to evacuate the crew.”

DRAMA: The houseboat washed up at Coonarr Beach after its crew and their rescuers left it anchored off the Burrum River in rough conditions. Facebook

Instead, the two men and dog aboard the houseboat were asked to hop in their inflatable dinghy from which they were rescued.

"Once on board, we had to leave the houseboat anchored where it was, and headed back to Urangan,” the spokesman said.

"The trip home was slow and rough, with waves breaking right over the cabin. Quite an experience for all concerned,” he said.

"For the record, the dog was the calmest being aboard.”