SPEEDSTERS NABBED: More than 20 speeding drivers were detected on the Burnett Hwy by several police units in the area. Picture: File
Crime

Stretch of Burnett Hwy a haven for speeding drivers

Sam Turner
20th May 2020 10:12 AM
ONE stretch of the Burnett Highway has seen police nab 25 drivers for traffic offences in 10 days.

A joint effort from Gayndah police, Dalby police, the Road Policing Task Force, and Wide Bay Tactical Crime has seen 25 speeding drivers stung with infringements.

Mundubbera OIC Sergeant Dan Clarke said drivers were caught in and around Blairmore, Ban Ban Springs, and Binjour.

"The majority of drivers were caught speeding between 115km/h and 121km/h along the Burnett Hwy," Sgt Clarke said.

"One driver was clocked at 133km/h on May 16 at Ban Ban Springs along the Burnett Hwy.

"It cost them $622 and six demerit points."

A drink driver was then apprehended along Capper St at around 11pm on May 15, and was subjected to a roadside breath analysis.

It is alleged the 25-year-old man blew 0.137, and was subsequently charged with mid range drink driving.

He has been given a notice to appear in Gayndah Magistrates Court later this year.

