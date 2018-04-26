Menu
Home by boat in Targo Street.
STREETS OF BUNDY: How Targo St got its name

Crystal Jones
by and Compiled from content written by Sandy Curtis
26th Apr 2018 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:00 AM
EVER wondered where Targo St gets its name from? 

According to Tom Petrie's book of Reminiscences of Early Queensland (dating from 1837), the name Targo appears to derive from an Aboriginal word Taggon or Targan, meaning "the spirit of the rainbow".

JY Walker's book says it's from the native name "Tchago" for the locality of Saltwater Creek and the Burnett River.

With its low-lying areas and Saltwater Creek carrying rainwater run-off for a lot of the CBD, Targo Street has been subject to serious flooding over many years of Bundaberg's history.

Many of the businesses have suffered badly during these floods, and some have never re-built, but it's a testimony to the courage and optimism of Bundaberg people that some businesses refuse to bow to Nature's destruction and tenaciously keep going and serving their town.

Photos give an idea of how the street has changed over the years:

Notable Targo St moments: 

  • Targo St made the news for all the wrong reasons on January 4 this year when a woman was arrested for possessing a knife in a public place.

 

This content was originally published in the From Dirt Tracks book which can be purchased from the NewsMail office for $9.95. 

This content was originally published in the From Dirt Tracks book which can be purchased from the NewsMail office for $9.95. 

street names streets of bundy
Bundaberg News Mail

