STREETS OF BUNDY: How Targo St got its name

EVER wondered where Targo St gets its name from?

According to Tom Petrie's book of Reminiscences of Early Queensland (dating from 1837), the name Targo appears to derive from an Aboriginal word Taggon or Targan, meaning "the spirit of the rainbow".

JY Walker's book says it's from the native name "Tchago" for the locality of Saltwater Creek and the Burnett River.

With its low-lying areas and Saltwater Creek carrying rainwater run-off for a lot of the CBD, Targo Street has been subject to serious flooding over many years of Bundaberg's history.

Many of the businesses have suffered badly during these floods, and some have never re-built, but it's a testimony to the courage and optimism of Bundaberg people that some businesses refuse to bow to Nature's destruction and tenaciously keep going and serving their town.



Photos give an idea of how the street has changed over the years:

Notable Targo St moments:

Targo St made the news for all the wrong reasons on January 4 this year when a woman was arrested for possessing a knife in a public place.

Targo St could be looking a little different soon as McDonald's plans to knock down the old Salvation Army citadel to replace it with more CBD car parking spaces.

In December last year it was revealed that one of Targo St's most well-known establishments, Club Central - previously the Central Hotel - would have its upper level converted into short-term backpacker accommodation.

In 2016, an iconic Targo St poinciana tree became a talking point with local environmental advocates calling for more laws to protect old trees.

For years, the Targo and Burnett St intersection was the scene of multiple crashes. Two years ago, safety works were carried out on the notorious intersection.

