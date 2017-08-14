Street racers busted doing 113kmh on Takalvan St

FAST AND POLICE ARE FURIOUS: Hoons caught travelling at an alleged speed of 113km/h in a 60km/h zone.

HOONS have been caught speeding almost twice the limit in what has been described by police as a Bundaberg "street race".

Police responded to hooning complaints in the Bundaberg West area yesterday where two drivers were caught speeding at 53kmh over the limit.

Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said the incident happened about 11.35pm on Takalvan St.

"Police intercepted both drivers due to their driving behaviour and for travelling at an alleged speed of 113km/h in a 60kmh zone," sen const Loftus said.

"As a result of investigations, a 30-year-old Avoca man and a 26-year-old Bundaberg North man were charged with one count each of race between vehicles or animals on a road and disobeying the speed limit."

Sen Const Loftus said one vehicle, belonging to the Avoca man, would be impounded until the end of proceedings.

"The Bundaberg North man will have the vehicle impounded for 90 days and number plate confiscation for 90 days," she said.

Bundaberg police are reminding drivers to obey the road rules and drive safely at all times.

"This is a responsibility of every driver, no matter what time of day and regardless of traffic flow," Sen Const Loftus said.

"Thank you to our crew who were able to conduct this traffic enforcement, with the assistance of information from the eyes and ears of our community members."