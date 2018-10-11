Menu
Katelyn Hardsman with one of the new sculptures in Burnett Heads.
Street party to celebrate Burnett Heads' new look

11th Oct 2018 5:00 AM

A STREET party is on this weekend to celebrate the completion of the Burnett Heads streetscape.

The $8.3 million,, 10-month project had completely transformed the area, councillor Scott Roweleson said.

"The Zunker St works have boosted vitality, with a new main street design, seating, art work and more which will enhance the lifestyle of locals and draw more visitors to our area,” he said.

Cr Rowleson said the party would include stalls, face painting and rides.

"Lion and dragon dancing will be performed by Burnett Heads State School along with an outside broadcast,” he said.

"Welcome to Country in traditional Taribelang language, translated back in English, will be delivered by traditional owner Brent McLellan of the Gidarjil Development Corporation.”

Zunker St between Somerville St and Moss St will be closed to traffic between 9am and 3pm for the party, which is on Saturday from 10am-2pm.

To find out more, go to bundaberg.qld.gov.au

