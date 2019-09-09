Menu
A dead body has been found in a sleeping bag outside a Maroochydore community centre this morning.
Breaking

Street locked down after ‘bloody’ dead body found

Ashley Carter
Felicity Ripper
&
9th Sep 2019 9:03 AM | Updated: 10:16 AM
A DEAD body has been found on a busy Maroochydore street this morning.

A witness told the Daily a man's body was found in a sleeping bag on Evan's St this morning, and blood could be seen around the head.

A Sunshine Coast police spokesman said a crime scene had been declared and investigations into the sudden death were continuing.

Police have requested to view CCTV footage from surrounding buildings as they investigate a dead body found on Evans St, Maroochydore.
The body was discovered near a C&K Family Day Care centre, and although the parking lot has been cordoned off, a spokeswoman said they had no requirement to assist police and were not involved in the investigation.

Police have requested to view CCTV footage from the surrounding buildings.

More to come.

crime scene dead body editors picks maroochydore sunshine coast crime
