Street locked down after ‘bloody’ dead body found

A DEAD body has been found on a busy Maroochydore street this morning.

A witness told the Daily a man's body was found in a sleeping bag on Evan's St this morning, and blood could be seen around the head.

A Sunshine Coast police spokesman said a crime scene had been declared and investigations into the sudden death were continuing.

Police have requested to view CCTV footage from surrounding buildings as they investigate a dead body found on Evans St, Maroochydore. Felicity Ripper

The body was discovered near a C&K Family Day Care centre, and although the parking lot has been cordoned off, a spokeswoman said they had no requirement to assist police and were not involved in the investigation.

