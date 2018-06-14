Menu
MARGIN OF ERROR: Lydia George said she "felt ill” when she came across workers installing a street light centimetres from Penny Lane. Lydia George
Street light too close for comfort for Bundy woman

Emma Reid
by
14th Jun 2018 2:25 PM
A GORLICKS Rd resident said she "felt ill” when she came across roadworks on Saturday morning.

It wasn't because of the smell or anything like that.

Lydia George said it was because workers were installing a street light centimetres from the road's edge.

She feared not for her immediate safety but for drivers who may collide with the post as it it's on the verge of the roadway.

With grave concerns, Ms George said she spoke with the men who were installing the black light post and they advised "it was not their problem”.

"If anything happened to some young kid I would never forgive myself,” she said.

"So I had to bring it to someone's attention.

"The post is painted black and is under the trees with no reflective material on it only a foot from the edge of the two-way street.”

TOO CLOSE FOR COMFORT: Lydia George has concerns over a street light that was installed on the edge of the road at Penny Lane.
The light post is opposite the Branyan Road State School, near a new development, Ms George said.

Ms George phoned Bundaberg Regional Council but was not able to reach the person in charge of the operation.

"I just need my conscious clear,” she said.

"I couldn't just wait for something to happen.”

The NewsMail contacted the council and a spokeswoman advised it was aware the street post was installed in the incorrect position.

"Council is aware that this light post has not been placed in the correct position and has advised the developer of an adjacent development, who is responsible for the light's installation, that it will need to be relocated,” she said.

"In the meantime council will erect safety barriers around the post to reduce any potential risk to motorists.”

Bundaberg News Mail

