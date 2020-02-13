Street festival calls for market stallholders

FESTIVAL MARKET: Greg Petersen and Cecilia Diaz-Petersen with their products for sale at the market.

STALLHOLDERS are invited to submit applications for one of the region’s biggest and best festivals.

Childers Festival are calling for businesses to submit their expressions of interest to hold a market stall at the event, on will be held on Sunday, July 26.

Locals and visitors from out of town, travel annually to attend the popular festival, surrounded by beautiful and historical buildings.

Traffic on Churchill St and Crescent St is diverted on the day, transforming the streets of Childers into a festival filled with live entertainment, food and market stalls.

Childers Festival will be held on Sunday, July 26, between 9am and 3pm.

Interested stallholders are requested to submit applications by the deadline of February 28.

Site fees will apply for successful applicants.

For more information, phone the events team on 1300 883 699 or submit applications online at https://bit.ly/3bvsrQw.