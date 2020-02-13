Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FESTIVAL MARKET: Greg Petersen and Cecilia Diaz-Petersen with their products for sale at the market.
FESTIVAL MARKET: Greg Petersen and Cecilia Diaz-Petersen with their products for sale at the market.
News

Street festival calls for market stallholders

Rhylea Millar
13th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STALLHOLDERS are invited to submit applications for one of the region’s biggest and best festivals.

Childers Festival are calling for businesses to submit their expressions of interest to hold a market stall at the event, on will be held on Sunday, July 26.

Locals and visitors from out of town, travel annually to attend the popular festival, surrounded by beautiful and historical buildings.

Traffic on Churchill St and Crescent St is diverted on the day, transforming the streets of Childers into a festival filled with live entertainment, food and market stalls.

Childers Festival will be held on Sunday, July 26, between 9am and 3pm.

Interested stallholders are requested to submit applications by the deadline of February 28.

Site fees will apply for successful applicants.

For more information, phone the events team on 1300 883 699 or submit applications online at https://bit.ly/3bvsrQw.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: How alleged arsonist was found by police

        premium_icon REVEALED: How alleged arsonist was found by police

        Crime Police have alleged the man who set St Mary’s Catholic Church alight also tried to set fire to another church.

        National Party ‘could be no more’: Barnaby

        premium_icon National Party ‘could be no more’: Barnaby

        Politics Barnaby Joyce has warned the National Party could meet its demise

        • 13th Feb 2020 4:56 AM
        Cars underwater, towns submerged in rain-ageddon

        premium_icon Cars underwater, towns submerged in rain-ageddon

        Weather Parts of southeast Queensland are underwater after 200mm of rain

        • 13th Feb 2020 4:49 AM
        Fines doubled in parking spot crackdown

        premium_icon Fines doubled in parking spot crackdown

        News Parking inspectors would be given new powers to dish out fines

        • 13th Feb 2020 4:06 AM