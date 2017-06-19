Street drama a rare (in)sight

IF YOU were in the CBD this week you might have been treated to an rare sight in Bundaberg: street theatre.

A troupe of Year 10 drama students from Kepnock State High School were performing a public school assessment with an important message.

Their piece, Fractured, had the theme depression, tackling a tough issue with positive solutions.

It was a topic the kids chose themselves, drama teacher Kylie Butler said.

"We recently had Headspace come and talk to us on assembly so that may have brought it to their minds,” Ms Butler said.

Each actor played a part in portraying the variety of struggles faced by sufferers of depression and anxiety.

"The theme 'fractured' follows different faces of depression, showing that the person you see in the mirror is not always (you)... you feel isolated, broken, shattered,” Ms Butler said.

"It's a dark and morbid topic but there's an upside - can we look at the ways people build us back up.

"It follows the feelings they may be going through and how they can be rebuilt, putting the pieces back together.”

Tools such as Headspace and Kids Helpline are mentioned as well as talking about it to counsellors, family and friends.

"Through the counsellor, friends and support they were able to lift the person at the end to symbolise overcoming it,” Ms Butler said.

The students were judged on skills including projecting their voices - no easy task on a busy street - and elements of drama such as tension and symbolism.

"I had a couple of people stop me in the street saying it was really well done and the kids should be proud of themselves,” Ms Butler said.

"Depression is something a lot of people experience so it was good.

"I think (the kids) were feeling pretty good about themselves.”