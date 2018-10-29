Street art coming to a blank wall near you

Jamie Kirby stands next to his mural.

PLAIN walls around Bundy are about to get a splash of colour as as Urban Art Trail starts to take shape.

The Urban Art program is run by Reclink Street Games Bundaberg. It will will engage youth in educational artwork, and all of the community can be involved.

Officially kicking off the Urban Art Trail at the weekend was head artist Jamie Kirby who was busy with the first masterpiece at The Bolt Place.

Co-ordinator Tataina Quinn said the program had been developed with an educational base to teach youth and the community the value of urban art.

Ms Quinn said it was a way to connect the community and also help prevent illegal tagging and graffiti.

The idea is for businesses, such as The Bolt Place, to donate a wall for participants to create art.

"Many places around Australia have urban art trails established,” Ms Quinn said.

"These trail have seen an increase in tourist visiting the art work and businesses involved.

"The program will also work with people involved with illegal graffiti to give them an opportunity to work with business to create urban art while opening doors, and connecting them to the community with legal art.”

The artwork design would be linked to the business.

Ms Quinn said it did not cost the business because the program had sponsorship in from Inspiration Paints and Dulux.

"We are hoping to build a large number of participants as we have a lot of projects on the go throughout the program,” she said.

"We also look at the illegal graffiti hot spots and work with youth to reduce such tagging in these places.”

