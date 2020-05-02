Streamer suspended over nudity violation

A controversial Esports gamer has once again been thrust back into the spotlight following her latest live on stream indiscretion.

Dance parties, nip slips, animal cruelty and feuding with Vloggers are just some of the things you could see on the variety of shows streamed by Columbian eSports star Natalia "Alinity" Mogollon.

Mogollon, who goes by "Alinity Divine" and resides in Canada, is in hot water once again for a possibly staged Janet Jackson moment during an April 24th livestream.

The gamer tried to stuff a pillow up her top during the a session of "Just Dance" when she exposed her left nipple, a violation of Twitch's nudity policy.

Esports popularity has grown substantially in recent years, and even more so with much of the world on lockdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic, which Alinity blamed for her lascivious return from a two-month Twitch hiatus.

"I quit for like two months but this corona s**t has got me so bored. I just wanted a fun night of dancing and memes," Alinity said.

"Not to give more fire on the flame or however the f**k you said that, but I got one more thing to say. You guys knew I was Latina (yet) you expected me to have some nice pink nips - what the f**k?

"If I had done it on purpose I would have made them look so much better. That lightning and angle didn't do them any justice … no way that was on purpose. Bras f**king suck. Sluts rule. I love my body too much to let people's opinions affect how I feel about it."

The Amazon-owned platform sanctioned Alinity for just 24 hours, which many users felt was insufficient. The gaming celebrity responded by self-imposing a three-day ban to atone.

"I'm getting a suspension YES! Our hard work finally paid off good job guys," she wrote on Twitter. "I'm actually trying to get it extended to 3 days."

This wardrobe malfunction is only the latest development in a slew of controversies for Alinity. The 32-year-old gamer has a longstanding feud with Vlogging celebrity PewDiePie and has drawn ire from animal rights groups such as PETA for the treatment of her three cats - Maya, Milo and Nova - and two dogs - Luna and Loki.

On July 18th, one of the cats interrupted a livestream of "Apex Legends".

"Milo!" she shouted before haplessly throwing the feline over her shoulder without looking and resuming her game.

"I didn't think you guys would notice it, honestly," she said after the incident.

"I thought I was fast enough that nobody would notice it - the cat flying around the screen - but I guess everybody did.

"It's probably already on Reddit or something and they're probably already calling PETA and being like, 'Send them to their house, the cat is dead, she killed the cat, live on stream Alinity kills cat.' Seriously."

In a separate incident, Alinity took a giant swig of vodka which a different cat, Maya, licked off her mouth.

"Vodka kiss," she laughed in the video. "See, it is vodka!"

PETA accused the streamer of cruelty for "using the platform for animal abuse" and called for her removal. The Saskatoon Society for the Prevention of Cruelty has also investigated her actions but found they were "not malicious in nature".

"I don't know what the future has in store for me, but I welcome it with open arms: the success and failures, the love and hate, the beautiful and ugly," Alinity wrote to her flock of 316,000 Instagram followers on Tuesday.

"I will do my best to learn from my mistakes and tackle whatever comes next. I am not done yet."

This article originally appeared in the New York Post and was republished with permission

Originally published as Streamer suspended over nudity violation