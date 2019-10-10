Streaker slammed for ‘inappropriate act’

KINSEY Wolanski made global headlines when she streaked during the biggest sporting event of the year - the Champions League final.

The YouTube star was wearing nothing but a skimpy black swimsuit with her boyfriend's porn and prank site Vitaly Uncensored branded across the front.

Just four months later, the Russian-American model is in the spotlight again after she uploaded a video of herself handing out money to locals in Bali.

Kinsey Wolanski is caught after running onto the field during the UEFA Champions League final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool in Madrid, Spain, in June. Picture: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

She wore a skimpy black swimsuit during the stunt and was later arrested and fined $24,000. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

"Giving Balinese Strangers $100 @BangEnergy #VPXSports #BangEnergy #EnergyDrink," she captioned the Instagram post.

Wolanski and her boyfriend VitalyZdorovetskiy can be seen with a can of energy drink in one hand as they walk the streets of the tourist hot spot handing out cash to a bunch of locals.

While most seemed thrilled with the gesture, a young boy turns the pair down before Zdorovetskiy eventually leaves the money by his feet.

After handing out cash to two women sitting on a bench, Zdorovetskiy says: "I loved the happy ending last week."

The model and YouTube star has come under fire again after she posted a paid advert showing her giving money to Indonesian locals. Picture: kinsey_wolanski_official/Instagram

The video has since garnered plenty of attention for all the wrong reasons, with Instagram users branding the couple's actions as an "inappropriate act".

"Extremely inappropriate publicity. F**k you, rich Amercian idiots," one person commented.

"Embarrassing. Shame," said another.

"Nothing like giving poor people money on camera to appease rich Americans," a third commented.

Wolanski and her boyfriend Vitaly Zdorovetskiy hand out cash to locals in Bali.

"Shoving money in a stranger's face is not admirable. Sorry, you are not a saviour."

Others assumed the pair had made a brand deal with the energy drink and wondered how much money they made from the video.

However, not all agreed it was an "inappropriate act", with some social media users defending the couple's actions.

One young boy even rejects their gesture before Zdorovetskiy leaves $100 by his feet.

The video, which has more than 765,000 views, drew an angry response from Wolanski’s followers, branding her actions as ‘inappropriate’.

"You both have such a beautiful soul and a big heart! You deserve all the best of this world, thank you for this video," one fan said.

"You are so beautiful and kind," another commented.

"Thank you for sharing this really amazing and beautiful video. You both are amazing."

Many took it as an opportunity to bring up Wolanski's actions in June when she was arrested and fined €15,000 ($24,000) for streaking during the Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham just 20 minutes into the match.

"Can you just run across a pitch again I'll donate money for that," one person wrote on the couple's video.

Wolanski became a well-known social media figure following the stunt, going from 300,000 Instagram followers to 2.3 million.

She was captured by security on the field before spending five hours in a holding cell at a Madrid police station.

The following month the infamous pitch invader revealed a failed plan to gatecrash the Brazil vs. Peru Copa America final that landed her and her infamous boyfriend in jail.

"I'll admit Copa America you definitely won but we had one hell of an adventure trying," Wolanski posted online

"Flew to Brazil, dressed up in disguise, made it to our seats and it ended in Vitaly's bad ass getting tackled by 20 security guards.

"We are out of jail and now enjoying our time in Brazil!"