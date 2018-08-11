Stray dogs find homes

BUNDABERG animal rehoming rates are among the highest in Queensland.

A 10-year partnership between council and animal rescue organisation Red Collar Rescue resulted in 85 per cent of 1519 impounded dogs being rehomed in the last financial year.

Animal Control portfolio spokesperson Councillor Scott Rowleson commended the canine rescue organisation for their work.

"We are so thrilled to have such a great working relationship with a local organisation which is finding homes for lost or unwanted pets," Cr Rowleson said.

"Red Collar Rescue coordinates the rehoming of almost all impounded animals, with the exception of those that have been deemed too aggressive or have significant health issues."

In the last 12 months, Bundaberg animal control received over 8,000 customer requests.

Included in those customer request numbers; 820 wandering dogs were reported, and over 1,200 animal nuisance complaints were received.

Red Collar Rescue founder Sharyn Banks said seeing so many dogs find new homes brought her joy.

"It feels amazing. It feels like we are making a difference," Ms Banks said.

"We have an amazing animal control team who are out there getting these dogs safe and off the roads and keeping them at the pound while we try to find the owners."

Ms Banks said it was great to see updates of dogs they rescued in their new homes from their new owners.

"It is fantastic to see them in their new lives, happy and bringing fulfilment to people," she said.

"We have too many dogs being born and given away and not being valued."

Cr Rowleson urged pet owners to make sure their pets are safe by providing secure enclosures, registering and microchipping their dogs and taking steps to reduce barking.

"We are calling on all animal owners to exercise responsible pet ownership," he said.