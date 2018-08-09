Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IMPOUNDED: 600-700 cats are taken in by animal management a year in Bundaberg.
IMPOUNDED: 600-700 cats are taken in by animal management a year in Bundaberg. Mike Knott
News

Stray and feral cat numbers rise in Bundy

Katie Hall
by
9th Aug 2018 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDY'S cat owners are being urged to desex and register their pets.

Bundaberg Regional Council's Animal Management department revealed 600-700 feral and domestic cats a year are impounded - and the numbers are only increasing.

Animal Control portfolio spokesperson councillor Scott Rowleson said cat owners needed to be responsible.

"Cat owners are only allowed to keep two felines on a property unless they have requested permission for a third, which is subject to conditions,” Cr Rowleson said.

"To help minimise the increase of feral cats, residents should desex their cats and stop them from wandering.

"Microchipping your pets is so essential. It's the simplest and most effective way to ensure your furry friend finds its way home.”

RSPCA Bundaberg manager Donna Wolgast said the number of cats surrendered to them changed each week, and encouraged cat owners to desex their pets.

"The message is desex your pets, and you're then stopping the numbers,” Ms Wolgast said.

"We had eight kittens last week. Sometimes it is very large numbers surrendered. There is definitely a problem with stray animals in Bundy.”

animal management desexing stray cats
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Bundaberg, can you see the smoke?

    premium_icon BREAKING: Bundaberg, can you see the smoke?

    Breaking NORTH Bundaberg fire sparks concern for locals as significant amount of smoke covers the town.

    GREEN LIGHT: New hospital approved for Bundaberg

    premium_icon GREEN LIGHT: New hospital approved for Bundaberg

    News The region's first exclusive day hospital given green light

    Local Partners