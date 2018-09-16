Strawberry cases rise, third company affected

The additional cases of contamination have affected the Donnybrook brand of strawberries.

INVESTIGATIONS have confirmed a further three credible cases of strawberry contamination, taking the total to seven.

In response to the additional cases, Queensland's chief health officer Jeanette Young has requested retailers withdraw all Donnybrook strawberries.

"We are currently working with retailers nationwide to ensure that all Donnybrook stock is removed from sale,” she said.

"If you have Donnybrook strawberries at home, or are unsure of the brand, you should return them to the store or throw them away.

"For all other brands, our advice remains that you can continue to eat strawberries, but you should cut them up before eating.

"We are working closely with our local and interstate counterparts as the investigation continues and are committed to keeping the public informed as this progresses.”

The initial brands affected by the contamination, Berry Licious and Berry Obsession, have already been removed from sale and are no longer in market.

Queensland Police Service investigations are continuing.

Police are urging anyone who locates strawberries containing the needles to contact Policelink for further advice on 131 444.