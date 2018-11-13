Strategy to bring multi-million dollar superyachts to Bundy

SUPERYACHT: This week the Palaszczuk Government announced businesses were set to cash in on the multimillion-dollar superyachts parking in the state's pristine waters with a Superyacht Industry Development Fund (SIDF).

THERE are many reasons why Bundaberg's pristine waters would be the ideal place to harbour superyachts.

Being the southern gateway to the Southern Great Barrier Reef and our expanding marina are just two.

The Bundaberg Port, based on the area's sugar trade, has two berths capable of taking vessels to 180-190m.

This week the Palaszczuk Government announced businesses are set to cash in on the multimillion-dollar superyachts parking in the state's waters with a Superyacht Industry Development Fund.

State Development Minister Cameron Dick said up to $335,000 would be provided over the life of the state's Superyacht Strategy 2018-23, released this year, to support businesses looking to access the industry.

As part of the $518 million Advance Queensland initiative, the Superyacht Strategy envisions by 2023, Queensland's share of the global superyacht sector will have increased by 10 per cent, and that Queensland will be recognised as the key superyacht hub in the Asia-Pacific region.

Bundaberg mayor Jack Dempsey said superyachts were a high-value market for Queensland and would potentially deliver significant economic benefits for Bundy.

"The Port of Bundaberg is well situated to provide a safe harbour for superyachts at the gateway to the Great Barrier Reef,” he said.

"Council is working with the State Government and Fraser Coast Regional Council to promote our facilities and attractions to develop this important niche industry.”

The strategy aims to create thousands of new, highly skilled jobs and contribute hundreds of millions to Queensland's economy.

Superyacht Australia chairman Barry Jenkins said the funding would help secure Queensland's potential as a leading Pacific superyacht destination.

Superyachts are defined in the international market as luxury vessels with a master and crew, carrying up to 12 guests, not including staff, and up to 30m long.

Captains and owners of private motor yachts and sailing craft cruising the East Australian Coast say they are drawn to Southern Great Barrier Reef waters because they are not so heavily used.

An information session for businesses interested in supplying to the superyacht industry will be hosted by Bundaberg Regional Council next week.

Attendees will learn about the government's initiative to promote, support and develop the Bundaberg region as a growing hub to the global superyacht fleet.

The information session will be held at Rowers on the River, 2 Toonburra St, on Monday, November 19. RSVP to helen.swanson@ bundaberg.qld.gov.au.