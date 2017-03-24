Strassman show to poke fun at technology addiction

FOND memories of Bundaberg flood through comedian David Strassman's mind as he prepares to return to the Rum City 25 years after his first appearance.

The ventriloquist was fresh out of stand-up comedian gigs when he was testing the waters of the big stage at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre in the early '90s.

He enjoyed being in front of the crowd, who was drawn in without the "clinking of glasses and smoke” from the pub scene.

"It was one of my first times on stage in a theatre,” he said.

As an American ventriloquist, Strassman said he loved our country and it loved him - which kept him returning and travelling the vast land.

When performing here in May, he guarantees people will be laughing every 10 seconds.

"This show is all new and has the theme of addiction to technology,” he said.

"We are using screens to the point where we stop interacting with each other.

"Social media is ruling our lives.

"We're becoming uneducated and my own country just elected a childish idiot because of social media.”

The wise-cracker claims to be a Mexican now.

Strassman said his new show would include a little bit of Australian politics from Turnbull to Hanson.

And with the strong One Nation support in the area he was sure to throw a spanner in the works.

"I always like to give my shows local material,” he said.

"So we will just have to wait and see what happens.”

It's not a one-man show, as the entertainer will be joined on stage by his hilarious puppet side-kicks.

From Ted E Bare, who is a cute and cuddly bear who easily gains sympathy and affection to the evil, sarcastic and selfish puppet Chuck Wood, who thinks he's the star of the show.