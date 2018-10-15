Menu
Strapper Christine Duffy with dual Everest winner Redzel. Picture: Jenny Evans
Big cuddles for Redzel after stunning win

by Ray Thomas
15th Oct 2018 8:45 AM
WHAT do you give a champion racehorse which has won more than $15 million in prizemoney? Well, a big cuddle's a nice start.

Redzel returned to his stables yesterday after completing stunning back-to-back victories in The Everest, the world's richest race on turf, on Saturday.

And he was just happy to settle for a cuddle from strapper Christine Duffy, after the six-year-old sprint sensation picked up $6.5 million in winnings for a little over 70 seconds work at Royal Randwick, in front of a blockbuster crowd of 40,568.

 

Strapper Christine Duffy gives winning horse Redzel some cuddles. Picture: Jenny Evans
He has picked up $6.5 million in winnings after his stunning work on Saturday. Picture: Jenny Evans
He won The Everest last year as well. Picture: Jenny Evans
The success of The Everest prompted veteran sports broadcaster Bruce McAvaney to declare the race the biggest game-changer in Australian sport since World Series Cricket more than 40 years ago.

"The Everest has changed the Australian sporting landscape like nothing I've seen before,'' McAvaney said.

"This race is remarkable, it is unique, it is different, it is exciting. There is nothing like it.''

 

Winning jockey Kerrin McEvoy with his wife Cathy, daughter Eva 2, and sons Charlie, 9, Jake, 8 and Rhys, 5. Picture: Jenny Evans
Perhaps his daughter is a jockey in the making. Picture: Jenny Evans
Despite the inclement weather and very heavy Randwick track conditions, betting turnover is again expected to smash records with early TAB estimates showing wagering was up nine per cent on last year's Everest meeting. As for Redzel, he's set to chase more riches by raiding Melbourne's spring carnival.

"(An Everest three-peat) is possible but I don't dare to think that far ahead," trainer Peter Snowden said yesterday.

