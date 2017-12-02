Strangulation fuelled by ice

In sentencing, Judge Anthony Rafter SC told Pope he acted extremely violently and must overcome his drug addiction if he was going to avoid further offending.

ICE was a likely a contributor behind an ugly bout of domestic violence where a young Bundaberg man told his partner he was going to "go out with a bang" and would kill her and her mother.

Joshua Luke Pope grabbed the woman in a headlock and squeezed tightly - his act one of strangulation.

Pope, 24, pleaded guilty in the District Court at Bundaberg to unlawfully assaulting a woman at Bargara in March 2017; contravening a domestic violence order at Bargara in March 2017 when previously convicted of a domestic violence offence; unlawfully strangling a woman at Bargara on March 20 when in a domestic relationship.

Crown prosecutor Christopher Cook said there had been three incidents of domestic violence and the woman was left in significant fear.

Mr Cook said the woman revealed to police that Pope had descended into drug use, ice and cannabis, and would go missing for days.

He said the third incident was a most significant act of domestic violence that culminated in the offence of strangulation.

Pope told the woman that he was going to go out with a bang "but before I go I might hurt you really bad" and might kill her and her mother.

Judge Rafter said Pope behaved extremely violently, punched her and was verbally and physically abusive, then committed the strangulation offence, where he grabbed her in a headlock.

"It is an extremely disturbing incident," Judge Rafter said.

"Undoubtedly it placed her in great fear," the judge said.

Judge Rafter sentenced Pope to jail terms of 18 months, and 12 months - to be served concurrent.

A parole eligibility date was set for May 7, 2018 - the date when Joshua Pope can begin his application for parole.