Strangers help special charm make its way home

LOST HEART: A lost heart charm has been reunited with the family of Karissa McDonald. Karissa died after she was struck with an umbrella at school break-up in 2012.

STRANGERS have reunited a family with their special charm after they found it at a Bundaberg tip.

The small silver heart with a tiny fingerprint and the name Karissa surely belonged to someone, but those who found it didn't realise the sentimental value it held.

They posted a photo on Facebook stating: "Handmade charm found at Qanaba dump. Looks to be a child's fingerprint so trying to find the owner to return it.”.

It wasn't long before social media lit up and helped the treasured piece find its way home.

The heart was made to remember Karissa McDonald, 9, after she died in a freak incident during a school break-up party at Anzac Pool five years ago.

Karrisa was enjoying pizza with a group of friends when a strong gust of wind picked up one of the pool's umbrellas and blew it in her direction.

FOREVER LOVED: Young Karissa McDonald died in 2012 after a freak accident at a Bundaberg swimming pool. her mother Jodie McDonald and sister Stephanie Bawden are thankful a charm with Karissa's writing and fingerprint has found its way to them after found in the Qunaba rubbish tip. Contributed

Karissa's mother Jodie McDonald and sister Stephanie Bawden told the NewsMail their family was amazed and thankful.

Ms Bawden said there were about 20 of the charms made and given to close family and friends when her little sister died.

"The idea was given to us while we were in Brisbane at the hospital,” she said.

"We wanted to be able to keep a little something of her with us every day.”

The writing was copied from a card Karissa had signed and the fingerprint was taken from her in the hospital.

"There were only so many made, so each one is very special,” Ms Bawden said.

"We are both amazed that it's been found... we still don't know whose it is, we are working on that.

"It's unbelievable and we believe it was suppose to make its way back to us.”

They both believed Karissa was watching over them and helped return the charm to them as they thanked the community and the those who found it.

"Karrisa's accident touched a lot of people in our community and so many strangers did beautiful things for our family after the tragedy,” she said.

"It's nice to see people still thinking of us now.

"We all have little things that happen to us and we all think 'that's Karrisa' not everyone believes in those things but we certainly do.”