Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Defence lawyer Ryan Mitchell said the group of women were intoxicated when they turned up unexpected at his client's house.
Defence lawyer Ryan Mitchell said the group of women were intoxicated when they turned up unexpected at his client's house. OtmarW
News

'Strange circumstances': Council worker attacked by women

Sarah Barnham
by
7th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

"STRANGE circumstances" were the words a lawyer used to describe how his client ended up before court on Tuesday.

The man, who cannot be named, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of the breach of a domestic violence order.

The council worker breached a protection order made November, 2017 on May 10, 2018.

The court heard the aggrieved and her daughter attended the man's rural property, drunk with a group of friends.

The man and aggrieved had separated from a relationship. When she arrived he wheeled out a trailer packed with her belongings.

When the woman began to unpack and check the items the man started to pack them back up.

The court heard the three began to argue and the aggrieved's daughter pushed the man.

In frustration, the man threw a plastic scooter in the back of the trailer, breaching the good behaviour condition of the protection order.

The aggrieved pushed the man and he responded by grabbing her shoulders.

The aggrieved's daughter then punched the man "several times" to the face.

The court heard all three fell to the ground in a scuffle.

Defence lawyer Ryan Mitchell said the group of women were intoxicated when they turned up unexpected at his client's house.

Mr Mitchell said his client took steps to protect himself after being punched in the face.

He noted the man only breached the protection order by throwing the scooter.

"He was on his back on the ground, they were on top of him," Mr Mitchell said.

He said the man held a managerial role in Gladstone and had two children aged nine and seven.

Mr Mitchell said "strange circumstances" surrounded the offending.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella agreed it was not the "run of the mill" domestic violence protection order breach.

The man was fined $500 for the breach and a conviction was recorded.

charge domestic violence gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court order protection
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Inside story: Chemist Warehouse details big CBD move

    premium_icon Inside story: Chemist Warehouse details big CBD move

    News THE brand new location for Chemist Warehouse is set to open to the public bright and early on Friday morning.

    Bundy mum sells son weed to curb his ice use

    premium_icon Bundy mum sells son weed to curb his ice use

    Crime Court hears she chose the 'lesser of two evils'

    • 7th Nov 2018 6:18 AM
    SHOCKING THEFT: Rare Isis tree dug up and stolen

    premium_icon SHOCKING THEFT: Rare Isis tree dug up and stolen

    News Locals call for answers after rare tree stolen

    REVEALED: What Bundy thinks of Trump

    premium_icon REVEALED: What Bundy thinks of Trump

    Politics Would you vote for Donald Trump?

    • 7th Nov 2018 7:42 AM

    Local Partners