'Strange circumstances': Council worker attacked by women

Defence lawyer Ryan Mitchell said the group of women were intoxicated when they turned up unexpected at his client's house.

"STRANGE circumstances" were the words a lawyer used to describe how his client ended up before court on Tuesday.

The man, who cannot be named, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of the breach of a domestic violence order.

The council worker breached a protection order made November, 2017 on May 10, 2018.

The court heard the aggrieved and her daughter attended the man's rural property, drunk with a group of friends.

The man and aggrieved had separated from a relationship. When she arrived he wheeled out a trailer packed with her belongings.

When the woman began to unpack and check the items the man started to pack them back up.

The court heard the three began to argue and the aggrieved's daughter pushed the man.

In frustration, the man threw a plastic scooter in the back of the trailer, breaching the good behaviour condition of the protection order.

The aggrieved pushed the man and he responded by grabbing her shoulders.

The aggrieved's daughter then punched the man "several times" to the face.

The court heard all three fell to the ground in a scuffle.

Mr Mitchell said his client took steps to protect himself after being punched in the face.

He noted the man only breached the protection order by throwing the scooter.

"He was on his back on the ground, they were on top of him," Mr Mitchell said.

He said the man held a managerial role in Gladstone and had two children aged nine and seven.

Mr Mitchell said "strange circumstances" surrounded the offending.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella agreed it was not the "run of the mill" domestic violence protection order breach.

The man was fined $500 for the breach and a conviction was recorded.