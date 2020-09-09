Straddie MP reports threats to cops

A Queensland politician has contacted police and is reviewing his personal security after allegedly being threatened with violence by a worker on North Stradbroke Island.

Member for Oodgeroo Mark Robinson has contacted Queensland police claiming he was targeted with violence by an employee of the Quandamooka Yoolooburrabee Aboriginal Corporation.Mr Robinson, whose electorate includes North Stradbroke Island, declined to provide specific details, however said he was threatened with violence if he supported an inquiry into QYAC's management of the island.

"If I were to support an inquiry into the activities of an organisation operating on NSI there would be a violent act against me," he said.

"I'd sought advice from the Clerk of the Parliament, and I've now formally made a statement to the Queensland Police Service."

QYAC CEO Cameron Costello said he was unaware of any threat and said the organisation would not tolerate violence.

"QYAC has a clear code of conduct which all employees are inducted upon, and regularly reinforce with staff communications," he said.

Point Lookout at North Stradbroke Island

"Should anyone have information on any QYAC employee breaching the code of conduct it will be dealt with in accordance with our policies and procedures, and QYAC will co-operate with any police inquiries."

Mr Robinson said the threat was made earlier this year and his complaint comes as tension on the island grows.

"It hasn't stopped me doing my job... but it may well be that I will need a review of my security around visiting North Stradbroke Island," he said.

"It's a crime to threaten an MP or try to impede them from going about their work."

It is understood Queensland police attended a business event held by Mr Robinson and LNP frontbencher David Crisafulli at Pt Lookout on Thursday.

Tensions about QYAC's management of the island has recently increased.

The Courier Mail last month revealed a QYAC ranger had embarked on a social media tirade against residents, as anonymous land clearing and a perceived lack of fiscal transparency added to divisions.

Originally published as Straddie MP reports threats to cops