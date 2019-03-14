Story not over for CBD bookshop owner

A CBD shop owner has decided his story isn't over and he's sticking around to continue his business, after announcing last year he was looking for new people to take the reins.

For those who love to read, there's something therapeutic about skimming through covers, shelving towering above you, as you hunt for your next 300-page addiction.

Which is why it was a sad day when the NewsMail reported the impending loss of Elliott's Bookshop owner Alastair Elliott when the business was advertised for sale on November 16.

Three months later, the passionate book-lover has decided his story isn't over yet and has pushed back his fifth attempt at retirement, meaning Elliott's Bookshop is here to stay.

Mr Elliott said it was a hard decision to make, but thought "let's keep it going for Bundaberg” after potential buyers hadn't fallen in love with the shop as deeply as he had when he took over in 2016.

"It's providing a service - we have a lot of lovely customers from Bundaberg, so we wouldn't want to take the shop out of Bundaberg,” he said.

Elliott's Bookshop and Boomerang Book Exchange owner Alastair Elliott says he is going to continue running his shop. Mike Knott BUN280417BOOK2

In September 2016, the NewsMail spoke to a 72-year-old Mr Elliott just 10 weeks after he took over as the proud owner of the book store and Boomerang Book Exchange.

He and his wife had previously owned another bookshop in Brisbane for nearly five years, which had been originally filled with about 10,000 books from their own personal library.

When they took over the book store in Bundaberg, first established in 1971, Mr Elliott had said he wasn't going to do nothing at his age and so he had made an offer and it was accepted.

He still loves his shop on 154 Bourbong St as much as the first day he took over, and has put a lot of effort into transforming it into what it is today.

The announcement comes as a positive tone in the midst of an outcry from struggling CBD businesses, after losing cake shop Koodos just recently.

Mr Elliott said he was part of Bundaberg Regional Council's campaign #LoveBundy, an initiative launched to promote shopping locally to get the CBD thriving again.

"The council is working hard with the I Love Bundy traders, and working very hard to try and boost it,” he said.