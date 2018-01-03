Stormy week finishes off with a bang and plenty of hail

Crystal Jones Full Profile Login to follow

AFTER a very stormy stsart to the year, it looks like Bundaberg may have seen the worst of the week's storm activity for now.

Around 5pm today a storm rolled in, bringing hail to areas from Avenell Heights to Childers.

According to witnesses, massive lightning struck objects and a giant tree was also downed.

According to Weatherzone, the region will be mostly sunny from tomorrow, with just some showers and patchy cloud for the rest of the week.

There'll be just a 30% chance of rain tomorrow - but knowing the weather, it could change.

We'll keep you posted.