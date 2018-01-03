Menu
Stormy week finishes off with a bang and plenty of hail

By
3rd Jan 2018 7:51 PM

AFTER a very stormy stsart to the year, it looks like Bundaberg may have seen the worst of the week's storm activity for now.

Around 5pm today a storm rolled in, bringing hail to areas from Avenell Heights to Childers.

According to witnesses, massive lightning struck objects and a giant tree was also downed.

According to Weatherzone, the region will be mostly sunny from tomorrow, with just some showers and patchy cloud for the rest of the week.

There'll be just a 30% chance of rain tomorrow - but knowing the weather, it could change. 

We'll keep you posted. 

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  storms weather