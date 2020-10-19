Menu
STORMS: Grab your umbrella and get a rain dance going – rain is coming to the region this week, and there’s even a chance of some big storms heading our way. Photo: File
Weather

STORMS: When the North Burnett can expect more rain

Kristen Camp
19th Oct 2020 4:00 PM
GAYNDAH can expect some much-needed rainfall and possible thunderstorms in the coming days, following a month of dry weather.

The Bureau of Meteorology is tipping a slight chance of afternoon showers on Tuesday, but Wednesday is looking more promising with a 50 per cent chance of rainfall.

BOM meteorologist Pieter Claassen said showers are possible at any time of the day on Wednesday, with "windy" thunderstorms forecast as well.

"There is a possibility that we may need to issue some severe thunderstorm warnings," Mr Claassen said.

A trough in the region will push inland tomorrow, bringing moisture from the coastline and possibly causing the rain to continue for the rest of the week.

Both Thursday and Sunday are favourable days with a 50 per cent chance for each, making for an "active week" ahead.

"At the moment, it looks like isolated totals of even over 20mm quite possible, starting from Wednesday," he said.

Gayndah can expect temperatures up to 34C in the coming days, with Sunday predicted to be the hottest.

