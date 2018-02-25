Storms predicted for this afternoon

WET WEATHER: Umbrellas were out in Bundaberg.

WET WEATHER: Umbrellas were out in Bundaberg. Mike Knott BUN041217WET3

BUNDABERG'S weather has been a little like one of Katy Perry's songs this last week - "You're hot then you're cold, you're yes, then you're no” - as temperatures and rainfall chop and change.

While the region escaped the potential 100mm of rainfall predicted yesterday, don't put away the brolly just yet.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast storm activity for the region today, with a 60 per cent chance of rain this afternoon.

Last week 161mm of rain was recorded across the region, with Thursday drenching the Rum City. Temperatures also dropped to the mid-20s, a reprieve from the previous week's heatwave.

A spokeswoman for the bureau said a similar story could be expected this week.

"Showers and a thunderstorm this afternoon and tomorrow,” she said.

"Then it will start to ease with showers tomorrow. There's a chance of an isolated storm late Monday.

"From the middle to the latter of the week you'll see it clearing up with a few clouds about.”

The region could see up to another 30mm fall before the middle of the week.

With the ease in gloomy weather, temperatures are forecast to return around 30 degrees.

Last week's dumping caused mayhem on the roads, with two people rescued from floodwaters.

Emergency services are urging all drivers to remember if it's flooded, forget it.