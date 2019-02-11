Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A storm brewing over the Oakwood Golf Course.
A storm brewing over the Oakwood Golf Course. Oakwood Golf Course
Weather

Storms brewing for Bundy with up to 50mm of rain

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
11th Feb 2019 12:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THUNDERSTORMS are expected to roll into Bundaberg this afternoon with the potential of dropping up to 50mm of rain.

At midday, the Bureau of Meteorology had predicted thunderstorms across the region from the afternoon into the early evening, with a likelihood of more throughout tomorrow.

Meteorologist Vinord Anand said based on yesterday's conditions for surrounding regions, it was likely Bundaberg could expect similar amounts of downpour up to 50mm.

"Some areas did get rainfall in the range 25mm to 50mm, so we can probably use that as an estimate,” Mr Anand said.

"Although the forecast itself is not really saying anything other than a couple of millimetres.

"But, if we do have a couple of storms go over the area, it can easily get 25mm to 50mm of rain.”

He said areas across the Wide Bay Burnett region for both today and tomorrow could see thunderstorms become severe, with the possibility of damaging winds and possible hail.

The rest of the week is expected to continue with maximum temperatures in the mid-30s with a low chance of receiving less than one millimetre of rainfall.

Mr Anand said the hot weather should ease off slightly from 34 degrees to between 32-33degrees towards the weekend with the introduction of light southeasterly winds.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Shed engulfed in flames, destroyed in Lowmead

    premium_icon Shed engulfed in flames, destroyed in Lowmead

    News A SHED has been destroyed on a Lowmead property after what was believed to be a possible rubbish fire.

    Family-run grocer sings with all your Asian food needs

    premium_icon Family-run grocer sings with all your Asian food needs

    Offbeat You'll find plenty of variety with items from 12 different countries

    Woman who drove at cheating boyfriend wanted 'answers'

    premium_icon Woman who drove at cheating boyfriend wanted 'answers'

    Crime Sorby drove at her boyfriend to "scare him”

    Nature preservation: Are greenies going too far?

    premium_icon Nature preservation: Are greenies going too far?

    Opinion 'We seem to be able to get away with murder, but don't kill a snake'