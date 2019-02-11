Storms brewing for Bundy with up to 50mm of rain

A storm brewing over the Oakwood Golf Course. Oakwood Golf Course

THUNDERSTORMS are expected to roll into Bundaberg this afternoon with the potential of dropping up to 50mm of rain.

At midday, the Bureau of Meteorology had predicted thunderstorms across the region from the afternoon into the early evening, with a likelihood of more throughout tomorrow.

Meteorologist Vinord Anand said based on yesterday's conditions for surrounding regions, it was likely Bundaberg could expect similar amounts of downpour up to 50mm.

"Some areas did get rainfall in the range 25mm to 50mm, so we can probably use that as an estimate,” Mr Anand said.

"Although the forecast itself is not really saying anything other than a couple of millimetres.

"But, if we do have a couple of storms go over the area, it can easily get 25mm to 50mm of rain.”

He said areas across the Wide Bay Burnett region for both today and tomorrow could see thunderstorms become severe, with the possibility of damaging winds and possible hail.

The rest of the week is expected to continue with maximum temperatures in the mid-30s with a low chance of receiving less than one millimetre of rainfall.

Mr Anand said the hot weather should ease off slightly from 34 degrees to between 32-33degrees towards the weekend with the introduction of light southeasterly winds.