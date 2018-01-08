Storms blow Suncorp's budget

STORM DAMAGE: Marni and Bodie Hines in the yard of their Meadowvale home after November's storm.

STORM DAMAGE: Marni and Bodie Hines in the yard of their Meadowvale home after November's storm. Mike Knott BUN081117MEADOWVALE1

SEVERE storms across Bundaberg in November last year have contributed to financial woes for insurance firm Suncorp.

The Courier-Mail reported the Brisbane-based financial giant had blown past its insurance budget for wild weather for the fifth time in a row, squeezing profits.

Hailstorms in Melbourne in December and Toowoomba in October were among bad weather events that have triggered almost $416 million worth of claims for the first half of 2018, the insurance-banking group told the stockmarket yesterday.

Suncorp had set a $346 million allowance for such events, meaning it underestimated the allowance for every half since 2013.

Exceeding the allowance impacts profitability, with the company to reveal half-year earnings results on February 15.

Hail damage in Bundaberg and Lismore towards the ends of last year totalled $27 million alone.

Scott Guse, an insurance expert with advisory group KPMG, said allowances were set for insurers in expectation of catastrophes such as hailstorms or cyclones.

Busting the allowance did not impact an insurer's solvency or ability to pay out claims.

But Mr Guse said exceeding the allowance would impact profitability and could mean an insurer had underpriced premiums because allowances are partly used in setting pricing.

"(Underestimating allowances is) an easy thing to do. You are trying to estimate what the weather's going to do,” he said.

But Mr Guse added companies can adjust allowances based on history.

"You hope that companies would learn from prior experiences,” he said.

Suncorp has one slab of reinsurance protection - insurance for insurers - if a series of disasters each worth more than $10 million strike.

If $475 million worth of such insurance catastrophes occur, then Suncorp can then access $300 million in cover for further wild weather.

Based on first half claims, Suncorp estimated between $259 million to $269 million of that $475 million trigger level had been claimed.