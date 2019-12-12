Severe warning issued: Large hail, damaging winds to strike

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the Sunshine Coast to hit later today.

UPDATE 5.50PM: STORMS are closing in on the Sunshine Coast with the most severe cells expected to hit the Moreton Bay and Brisbane areas.

The Bureau of Meteorology warns that, at 5:50 pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near the area south of Esk.

They are forecast to affect Esk, southern Lake Wivenhoe and northern Lake Wivenhoe by 6:20 pm and Highvale, Somerset Dam and Lake Somerset by 6:50 pm.

A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett and Southeast Coast districts.

⚠️WARNING UPDATED for severe #QldStorm: cells around the scenic rim have weakened; still some severe storms around Esk and north of Kingaroy. Updates: https://t.co/ox11myqHRd pic.twitter.com/kFxpIBcd88 — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) December 12, 2019

UPDATE: The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the Sunshine Coast and southeast Queensland.

The first warning was issued at 3.15pm for parts of Wide Bay and Burnett, Darling Downs and Ipswich, and Granite Belt regions.

At 4.30pm storms were located near Maroon Dam, Toogoolawah, the area between Nanango and Goomeri, the Amamoor Range northwest of Kenilworth, the area northwest of Jimna, Border Ranges National Park and Mount Barney.

These thunderstorms are moving towards the north to northeast.

They are forecast to affect the area west of Kilcoy, the area southwest of Gympie and Jimna by 5pm and Boonah, Kilcoy and Gympie by 5.30pm.

Large hailstones, damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding are likely.

EARLIER: Severe thunderstorms could hit the Sunshine Coast this afternoon and tonight with the weather bureau closely monitoring activity west of the region.

While the Coast largely missed out on storms that hammered Brisbane and surrounds last night, the Bureau of Meteorology says the potential is growing.

No warnings are in place officially but Maroochydore has a 40 per cent chance for thunderstorms today and a 70 per cent chance tomorrow.

Forecaster Livio Regano said each day the trough was slowly moving closer with a "pretty decent" chance of severe storms to hit today.

Mr Regano said the storms would develop inland but was unable to give an exact time of when they would deliver.

"It's hard to say," Mr Regano said.

"There is certainly potential for severe storms this evening, rising tomorrow, with large hail, flash flooding and damaging winds.

"They're likely to contain short, heavy rain which won't help a lot with drought regions, but it's still rain."

For the storms to hit, Mr Regano said a combination of things have to happen.

"There's a lot of moisture around and rising air to condense it. So we need this inland trough to force it up," he said.

"We have enough moisture, just need it to violently build it up like the critical mass that Brisbane got."

Saturday has a 40 per cent chance at storms before dropping away on Sunday.