STORM WARNING: Giant hail could hit Childers, Fraser Island

We watch the lightning crack over cane fields. This is Bundaberg.

A SEVERE thunderstorm which is likely to produce giant hailstones and damaging winds is likely to affect Fraser Island and Childers, with the storms predicted scope just missing Bundaberg.

Today winds in Bundaberg were reaching above 40km/h and wind gusts up to 56km/h but they are expected to die down after sunset and ease into the evening.

The Bureau of Meteorology are predicting conditions affecting fires will reduce tomorrow but will pick up again on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman from BoM said fire danger was very high today and was expected to decrease to high tomorrow and then pick up again to very high on Tuesday.

"It'll be higher from Tuesday because of an increase in temperature," she said.

"We have currently got a southerly change moving up the coast but then we will be seeing a return of warmer and drier weather."

The spokeswoman said there would be a slight chance of showers tomorrow with temperatures expected to reach a high of 30 degrees but from Tuesday temperatures are expected to increase back to a maximum in the low 30s.