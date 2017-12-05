Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

UPDATE: Storm heads south after barely brushing Bundy

Crystal Jones
by

UPDATE: Maryborough, Fraser Island and Toolara Forestry are now the warning areas for severe storms. 

The warning has passed Bundaberg.

EARLIER: Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Bundaberg and Town of 1770.

The storm is expected to hit Bundaberg.
The storm is expected to hit Bundaberg.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 5.50pm.

Warnings are also available through TV and Radio broadcasts, the Bureau's website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 219.

The Bureau and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services would appreciate warnings being broadcast regularly.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Topics:  storms weather

Bundaberg News Mail
Watch: Goanna feasts on turtle eggs

Watch: Goanna feasts on turtle eggs

IT'S not every day you come across such an unusual sight, one if not captured on film may not have the same impact.

DECLINED: Labor against cashless card in Bundy and Bay

NO VOTE: Labor says there was not enough community consultation about the Cashless Debit Card in Bundaberg.

Concerns over consultation, cost and research

Battling for life together

FUNDRAISING DINNER: Rebecca Smith, Tracey Ditura and Melinda Scheuer from Furniture Court Will be raising money for Cancer at Canecutters Restaurant this weekend.

Night to raise funds for breast cancer sufferer and others

New gelato has a salty camel flavour

Camel milk is the key ingredient in the gelato.

Festive gelato celebrates three wise men with milk

Local Partners