STORM CHAOS: Video shows storm hitting region

Leanne Connors posted this photo of a truck overturned on Moore Park Rd.

Leanne Connors posted this photo of a truck overturned on Moore Park Rd.

UPDATE 6.40PM: Video has shown the storm as it went through Bundaberg.

The footage shows the dark storm rushing through shortly after the skies had been sunny.

Fast and furious storm in Bundy: The storm hits the city.

UPDATE 6.30PM: More than 26,500 Bundaberg homes have lost power after an abrupt storm caused chaos late today.

This extends from Mt Perry in the west to Bargara in the east, north to Winfield and south to Kinkuna.

This means 60 per cent of customers in the Bundaberg depot area are affected and 50 per cent in the Gin Gin depot area, an Ergon Energy spokesman said.

Sarah Spence shared this dramatic image.

UPDATE 6PM: A truck has crashed into powerlines on Bucca Rd at Meadowvale.

The driver is all right and the job has been made a priority so that lines can be cut off and the driver rescued from the semi-trailer.

It is believed a home on Moore Park Rd has been destroyed by the storm.

Storm in Bundaberg : The storm in Bundaberg on Tuesday has caused extensive damage to the Rum City.

UPDATE 5.44PM: A massive tree outside Centrelink in Bundaberg has been ripped from the ground in this afternoon's storm.

It is resting on at least one car.

A massive tree was uprooted outside Centrelink on Woongarra St.

There are reports that a tree has gone through a home in North Bundaberg.

Traffic is blocked on Hunter St due to downed powerlines.

Numerous traffic crashes have been reported.

UPDATE 5.15PM: Emergency crews are rushing to various locations following the sudden storm.

A roof is off on Hunter St.

There are reports of a home being seriously damaged on Hunter St, with powerlines down and entangled in the building.

Powerlines are down at the intersection of Walker and Targo Sts.

There are reports one person at Kepnock has been electrocuted, while there are also separate reports of a boat on its side.

Trees and branches have come down, including a large branch near the NewsMail office.

Numerous traffic lights are out around town, including Maryborough and Bourbong St.

A marquee is believed to have collapsed at the Bundaberg Racecourse.

Anita Taylor Miffy shared this image.

Walker St boom gates are believed to be down and broken.

There are reports of powerlines down on Kepnock Rd, McCarthy Rd and Elliott Heads Rd.

Police have received numerous calls for help from around the region.

Crews rush out during the storm.

UPDATE 5PM: Branches are all over the roads of Bundaberg as a heavy downpour continues to lash the region.

Traffic lights are out at Scotland St and there are reports that numerous suburbs have lost power.

A witness said roads appear to be flash flooding, with chaos on the roads as locals attempt to get home through the storm.

Powerlines rest in trees on Boundary St near the south state school.

There are reports of 98km/h wind gusts at Bundaberg.

In rainfall, 39mm has fallen at Splitters Creek in a 15-minute time period.

The storm over the Hummock.

EARLIER: Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones over the next several hours in parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Capricornia, Wide Bay and Burnett and Southeast Coast districts.

Locations which may be affected include Gympie, Bundaberg, Emerald, Noosa, Maryborough, Hervey Bay, Fraser Island, Biloela, Blackwater, Baralaba, Springsure and Carnarvon National Park.

A map of the storm area released by BoM. Crystal Jones

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce destructive winds and large hailstones over the next several hours in parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields and Capricornia districts.

Locations which may be affected include Baralaba, Woorabinda and Duaringa.

Severe thunderstorms are no longer occurring in the Darling Downs and Granite Belt district and the warning for this district is cancelled.

Reports from earlier today:

2-3cm hail reported near Beaudesert

3-4cm hail reported at Kandanga

2cm hail reported near North Lakes

2-3cm hail reported at Banyo

5cm hail reported at Melawondi

104 km/h wind gust reported at Double Island Point

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 7.25pm.

If severe thunderstorms develop in the Southeast Queensland area (east of Dalby from Rainbow Beach to Stanthorpe), a more detailed Severe Thunderstorm Warning will be issued to people in this area.

Warnings are also available through TV and Radio broadcasts, the Bureau's website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 219. The Bureau and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services would appreciate warnings being broadcast regularly.