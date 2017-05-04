Storm surge money to protect region from climate change

OMINOUS SIGNS: Anthony Pashley took this photo of erosion after the King Tide at Bargara in 2012.

STORM surge flooding assessments for Moore Park, Woodgate, Bargara, Buxton, Burnett Heads, Innes Park, Elliot Heads and Winfield will be undertaken.

Bundaberg Regional Council will benefit from $48,227 in funding from the Palaszczuk Government's QCoast2100 program to help the region prepare for the increasing impacts of climate change.

"Coastal communities are already at risk from sea erosion and storm tide inundation caused by cyclones and other severe storm systems, and these will become a greater threat with rising sea levels in the future,” Mr Miles said.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said the LGAQ would administer the program and assist the council with the preparation of potential projects.

"How Bundaberg plans now is critical to the long-term functionality and protection of homes, businesses, infrastructure and services along our coast,” Ms Donaldson said.

"By reducing our exposure to the risks of flooding, storm tides and coastal erosion, it is expected Bundaberg would see a significant financial benefit from avoided future impacts and their associated costs.”

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey welcomed the QCoast2100 funding.

"As recent events have shown, you can never be too prepared for the impacts of severe weather,” he said.