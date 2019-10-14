Storm star to tell all about Bali brawl

Nelson Asofa-Solomona of the Storm reacts during the NRL Preliminary Final match between the Sydney Roosters and Melbourne Storm at the SCG in Sydney, Saturday, September 28, 2019. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Melbourne's Nelson Asofa-Solomona has arrived back in Australia vowing "my side of the story will soon be told" after allegedly being involved in a violent street fight in Bali.

The giant Storm forward has cut short an end-of-season trip with teammates to return home and face questions over an incident that was partly captured on a mobile phone.

When Melbourne winger Suliasi Vunivalu was coward punched outside a Bali nightclub over the weekend, front-row enforcer Asofa-Solomona allegedly took matters into his own hands.

It has been alleged that a man involved in a violent street brawl is the Nelson Asofa-Solomona from the Storm. (screen grab from Twitter).

He told Storm officials in a phone call that he became involved in the fight after a patron had attacked his teammate in an unprovoked assault.

His version of events has been backed up by eyewitnesses.

"He just went berserk," according to a source in Bali, "His mate got whacked and he went off."

Storm officials organised for Asofa-Solomona to return to Melbourne immediately. "My side of the story will be told soon," he told Channel 7, after landing at Melbourne Airport on Monday morning.

Asofa-Solomona will front chief executive Dave Donaghy and face questioning from the NRL integrity unit.

Storm officials are expected to come down hard on the front-rower. That he was reacting to Vunivalu being assaulted will not save him from a possible fine or suspension.

Asofa-Solomona will meet with the integrity unit. Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images.

"Storm takes these type of incidents very seriously," a spokesman said.

"While it is admirable for a front-rower to protect teammates on the football field, the fact he took the law into his own hands will not help his case."

Another Storm official said: "No matter what the circumstances are, we don't accept this sort of behaviour."

Nearly a dozen Melbourne Storm players have been in Bali for several days on an end of season trip, including Josh Addo-Carr, Cameron Munster, Felise Kaufusi, Brandon Smith and Tui Kamikamica.

Asofa-Solomona's position in the Kiwi squad for upcoming Test matches against Australia and Great Britain is now in doubt considering New Zealand's hard stance on disciplinary issues in recent years.